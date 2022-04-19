Karnataka CM Bommai hints at recovering losses from culprits of Hubballi violence

Chief Minister B S Basavaraj Bommai hinted that the government would recover losses suffered due to violence in Hubballi from those who indulged in it, on the lines of the DJ Halli case.

Referring to DJ Halli and KJ Halli incident, during a press conference on Tuesday, he said that the government has already formed a recovery commission to recover losses suffered due to the violence from those who damaged public properties by hurling stones, after the court's order.

Replying to a query whether the government would adopt the model followed by the Yogi-led government in Uttar Pradesh in communal violence incidents, he said the BJP-led government took some tough decisions based on the situation in Uttar Pradesh when violence broke out. "We will take suitable steps on the basis of the situation here as per the law."

He said the government is determined to take stringent actions against those responsible for the violence. Besides arresting those responsible, the investigators are probing the case from all angles to identify the masterminds.

He promised that police would book those responsible under stringent laws to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in Karnataka. The investigation team is observing video clippings and other evidence.

On Panchamasali Lingayat community's demand for 2 A reservation category, he said, the backward classes commission is visiting each district to collect details of people belonging to the community as part of the survey. It would submit a report to the government.

