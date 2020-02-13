Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to discuss Mahishi report

In the wake of Thursday’s Karnataka bandh, called by different pro-Kannada organisations seeking reservation to locals in jobs and asking for implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he would discuss the same with his officials and take a call on it. The issue would also be discussed with Opposition leaders, the chief minister added.
The Mahishi committee, appointed by the then CM Ramakrishna Hegde in 1983, submitted its report in 1986, recommending the state to reserve a major percentage of employment in the state to the locals.
