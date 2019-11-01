Karnataka CM clarifies on row over Kannada flag

Putting an end to the controversy over Kannada flag following a circular by an official of Department of Public Instructions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said both national and Kannada flags were hoisted on Friday during Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Rajyotsava celebrations at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the chief minister said, “I am aware of the discussions going on in social media platforms over national and Kannada flags. The government has not issued any instruction to hoist only National Flag. Hoisting national flag followed by Kannada flag is practised this year too. There is no need to make a controversy out of it. Both flags are respected equally.”

Following the controversy over the issue, even Primary and Secondary Education minister issued a clarification through a video message on Friday morning saying that, both national and Kannada flags will be hoisted across the state during Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

‘No tradition’

Meanwhile, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi has said that there was no tradition of hoisting state flag for Rajyotsava.

“The department of Kannada and Culture has not issued any circular on state flag. I do not know why the controversy arose,” he told mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

Yellow-red flag has been accepted by people as Kannada flag by the people. There is no issue in holding such flag in hand or tying such flag. There is no instance of hoisting the flag since 1956, he said. Ravi said that five acre of land would be allotted on the campus of University of Mysore for setting up Kannada Classical Language Centre.