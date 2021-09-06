Karnataka CM launches scholarship for Brahmin students

Karnataka CM launches scholarship for Brahmin students

The Sandeepani scholarship was launched by the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 01:51 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a post-matriculation scholarship facility for economically-backward Brahmin students on Monday. 

The Sandeepani scholarship, launched by the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board (KSBDB), will be paid through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of students. A total of 9,206 students will get Rs 13.77 crore. 

On the occasion, Bommai flagged off the Annadata scheme to provide assistance to Brahmin farmers who want to start agri-based business and the Purushottama self-employment scheme of providing loans. 

"Brahmins in the IT/BT sector are financially powerful. But, there are many who are economically-backward,” Bommai said, assuring support to the KSBDB. 

