Karnataka CM thanks his voters with 'Holige Oota'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted 'Holige Oota' (Holige for lunch) for over 25,000 party workers and voters of Varuna constituency to thank them for his victory in Varuna constituency. "My victory with the highest margin of 46,006 votes in my eight elections so far in my career, is the victory of the people," he said.

He thanked all the party workers, his voters of Varuna constituency at a 'Thanksgiving' event at Biligere of Nanjangud taluk for electing him with such good lead.

He said, "It is with blessings of people of Varuna again that I have become CM for a second term. Chief Minister's chair is not the one of luxury. It is the chair to serve people."

He said, "During election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have encouraged pro-people programmes promised by Congress, which strengthen the poor. But BJP doesn't want development of the poor and he tried to create confusion in the minds of people with lies. He said that Congress cannot implement guarantees. He said that the state would become bankrupt if they are implemented. BJP leaders are continuing to say it. But, like Basavanna who lived up to his words, Congress is keeping up its promises. Within 20 days after we came to power, in two Cabinet meetings, we have made decisions to implement all our guarantees. We are giving Rs 2,000 to women heads of 128 lakh families except those paying IT or registered for GST from August 16. Since there was no stock of rice, 10kg rice or Jowar/Ragi if needed under Annabhagya would be given from July 1."

Siddaramaiah added, "Rahul Gandhi's Bharath Jodo Yatra, enhanced the enthusiasm of party workers, who worked hard for the victory of the party. Considering my works as CM during the previous term, people aspired to see me as CM again. I thank AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal and mainly party workers and people of the state."

He extended special thanks to his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and said, "He not just gave up his Assembly constituency seat, but also strove day and night for my victory, more than he would strive for his own victory. I just visited for three days."

He said, "People were tired of BJP's governance, its corruption, price rise, unemployment. So people were against BJP. I was sure to get more than 130 seats, though surveys indicated varied results that we would win over 110 seats. I could predict it precisely with my 40 years' experience in the field and I could understand their pulse, and go by their response to all our conventions."

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K Venkatesh said that this assembly election was considered by people as fight between PM Narendra Modi and Siddaramaiah as PM Modi visited the state multiple times to campaign for BJP, while he did not visit the state during drought or floods. While JD(S) hoped to get 123 seats they got just 19 seats. People were worried that BJP had fielded strong candidate in Varuna. But considering Siddaramaiah's contribution to build party and to the state during his previous tenure as CM, Siddaramaiah was elected in Varuna and Congress got 135 seats, he said.

He urged people to continue to support Congress in the same way in all forthcoming elections of ZP, TP and Lokasabha elections too.

Minister for Social Welfare and Mysuru district in-charge minister, many people including those who cannot even stand campaigned against Congress. They commented that Siddaramaiah doesn't even have a constituency to contest. But the people of Varuna answered them all by electing Siddaramaiah with a huge lead and paved way for him to become CM. He is a tested and trusted leader.