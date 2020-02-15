Siddaramaiah, Gundu Rao detained during protest march

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao detained during protest march in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 15 2020, 12:39pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 13:16pm ist
Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad and K Suresh have been detained by police after they tried to take out a protest march to the CM Yediyurappa's office, according to ANI. Siddaramaiah was detained by the police near Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Congress leaders took out a protest march towards Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office, against Bidar sedition case, alleging misuse of the police department by the state government, according to ANI.

Earlier, Dinesh Gundu Rao told ANI, "Police is being misused by this government, those who raise their voices against central government and BJP are being booked for sedition. We are going to protest in front of Chief Minister's office."

