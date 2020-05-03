Karnataka: Congress raid unearths BJP-branded ration

In a major embarrassment to the ruling BJP, the Opposition Congress raided a state-run godown where government ration was allegedly repackaged in covers that had the saffron party’s logo.

On Saturday, KPCC president D K Shivakumar demanded action against officials and local BJP leaders.

In a widely circulated video, Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh was seen questioning officials as to why the ration was being repackaged with the BJP logo. The video also showed an official admitting to the lapses.

Shivakumar said the godown located in Sarjapur had ration meant for anganwadis. When Congress leaders visited the spot, it was found that packets of ration were being repackaged with the BJP logo.

“The packet will be sent to the prime minister. I demand the chief minister take action against those involved. If not, the Congress party will stage protest," Shivakumar said.

The KPCC chief, who also visited the KR Puram market on Friday night, said farmers were being harassed by the police and they had no support from the government to sell their produce.

Several farmers from Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Malur, Chintamani, who were selling their produce at KR Puram market for several years, are unable to sell it now, he said.

"None of the officials has lent them an ear. Even with the pass, the police are not allowing them to sell their produce. I tried reaching out to the Horticulture Minister and the Cooperation Minister. There was no response," Shivakumar said.