Karnataka: Congress to hold 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' on Jan 20

In support of the farmers' agitation going on in Delhi against the amendments to farm sector laws, the state Congress Party will organise 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' in Bengaluru on January 20.

"A massive protest rally will be taken from Freedom Park to Raj Bhavan, in which Congress leaders and workers from across the State will participate," said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar.

He made this announcement after inaugurating Belagavi divisional 'Sankalp Samavesh' organised by the KPCC, in Hubballi on Monday.

2021 has been declared as the year of organisation and struggle for the Congress in the State, he noted.

Applications would be invited from aspirants of Congress ticket in forthcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and municipal corporation elections, instead of issuing the B forms directly. Organisational skills, experience and other abilities of the aspirants would be considered while giving the party ticket, he added.

'CM will change'

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that B S Yediyurappa would not continue as the Chief Minister. "I am saying so based on the information given by my friends in BJP and RSS," he told media persons.

BJP has come to power in the State not due to people's mandate, but by spending money. They would not lose this government, but may change the chief minister, he observed.

When Congress was in power in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as a 10% commission government, though there was no scam in our government. Now, BJP government here has become 30% commission government, while no file moves without giving money. Can the prime minister not see this, or is he silent even after knowing this, Siddaramaiah asked.