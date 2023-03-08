Karnataka Congress withdraws bandh on March 9 due to second PU exams

Karnataka Congress has decided to withdraw its two-hour bandh on Thursday in view of the second pre-university final exams.

The second PU exams are scheduled to start on Thursday. A total of 7.26 lakh students have registered for the exams.

Also Read — KS&DL union flags scam, submits memorandum to CM Bommai

“Parents and students have reached out to me & Congress Legislature Party Leader [Siddaramaiah] to withdraw the ‘Karnataka Bandh’ call for 9th March by the Congress in view of PUC Exams... Our youth is our first priority. KPCC has decided to withdraw the bandh. Our struggle against BJP Corruption shall continue,” Shivakumar announced in a tweet.

Parents & Students have reached out to me & CLP Leader to withdraw the ‘Karnataka Bandh’ call for 9th March by the Congress in view of PUC Exams on 9th March. Our youth is 1st priority. KPCC has decided to withdraw the Bandh. Our struggle against BJP Corruption shall continue. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 8, 2023

The withdrawal came days after Shivakumar said the bandh would not affect second PU exams, hospitals or movement of vehicles.

The Congress had called for a two-hour bandh demanding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation in the wake of corruption allegations. The bandh was to be held from 9 am to 11 am.

Last week, Congress leaders staged a protest demanding Bommai’s resignation in connection with a bribery case against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son.