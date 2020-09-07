Karnataka Congress workers attempt to obstruct MPs PMGSY foundation laying programmes

Congress workers staged protest in the town and attempted to obstruct foundation stone laying ceremonies by MP Anantkumar Hegde for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the taluk on Monday.

They alleged that MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar was not invited for the programme and events were scheduled at a time when the lawmaker has tested positive for Covid-19 and was in home isolation.

More than 50 workers of Congress, both men and women, took exception for Hegde organising the programme in different villages when the MLA was unwell. Police detained Congress workers while they were on their way to block Belagavi-Panaji national highway-4A.

The foundation-stone laying programmes under PMGSY for Chapgaon-Hattargunji road, Hattargunji-Mudekoppa road, Mudekoppa-Jamboti road and Jamboti-Khanapur road had been scheduled.