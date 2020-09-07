K'taka Cong workers protest PMGSY foundation programmes

Karnataka Congress workers attempt to obstruct MPs PMGSY foundation laying programmes

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Khanapur, Belagavi,
  • Sep 07 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 14:28 ist
Khanapur police detaining Congress party workers at Khanapur town in Belagavi district on Monday while obstructing foundation stone laying programmes of PMGSY by MP Anantkumar Hegde. Credit: DH

Congress workers staged protest in the town and attempted to obstruct foundation stone laying ceremonies by MP Anantkumar Hegde for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the taluk on Monday.

They alleged that MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar was not invited for the programme and events were scheduled at a time when the lawmaker has tested positive for Covid-19 and was in home isolation.

More than 50 workers of Congress, both men and women, took exception for Hegde organising the programme in different villages when the MLA was unwell. Police detained Congress workers while they were on their way to block Belagavi-Panaji national highway-4A.

The foundation-stone laying programmes under PMGSY for Chapgaon-Hattargunji road, Hattargunji-Mudekoppa road, Mudekoppa-Jamboti road and Jamboti-Khanapur road had been scheduled.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anantkumar Hegde
Congress
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 