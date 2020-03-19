Coronavirus suspect flees, brought back to hospital

Karnataka: Coronavirus suspect flees, brought back to hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 19 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 02:59 ist
Representative Image

A COVID-19 suspect, who had fled from Kundapur government hospital, was traced and escorted back to the hospital by police on Thursday. The suspect who had returned from Dubai was admitted to the isolation ward. He had left on the pretext of visiting Mangaluru. However, the police succeeded in nabbing him and bringing him back.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

 