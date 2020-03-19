Karnataka: Coronavirus suspect flees, brought back to hospital

A COVID-19 suspect, who had fled from Kundapur government hospital, was traced and escorted back to the hospital by police on Thursday. The suspect who had returned from Dubai was admitted to the isolation ward. He had left on the pretext of visiting Mangaluru. However, the police succeeded in nabbing him and bringing him back.
