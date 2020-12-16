Karnataka Council sees new low as MLCs brawl over Chairman

The usually serene Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, as BJP, Congress and JD(S) members brawled over a no-trust motion against the Chairman.

The high drama, which produced a new low for state politics, began when Deputy Chairman S L Dharmegowda of the JD(S), backed by BJP legislators, took the chair before Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty from the Congress arrived.

Some BJP legislators shut the door of the House to ensure that Shetty could not enter.

The BJP, with the help of the JD(S), wanted to dislodge Shetty through a no-trust motion. The motion was earlier rejected by Shetty on the grounds of it being "procedurally-flawed", but the BJP insisted on it being taken up.

Fearing Dharmegowda would allow the motion, Congress MLCs M Narayanaswamy, Naseer Ahmed, Srinivasa Mane and others dragged Dharmegowda out of the chairperson's seat.

A tug of war ensued. On one side, Congress MLCs were seen pulling Dharmegowda by his arm, on the other BJP leaders were trying to hold him back in the seat. In the melee, MLCs rained blows and hurled abuses. The Council Marshalls could do nothing but watch.

Once Dharmegowda was dislodged from the chair, Chandrashekhar Patil occupied it, with Congress MLCs standing guard. This angered BJP MLCs who claimed that Patil was not even part of the Council panel, and that he was unauthorised to occupy the seat.

The MLCs turned their ire at a glass shield on the chairman's desk, a Covid-19 measure, uprooting it and tore agenda copies.

Amid the ruckus, Shetty entered the House, even as he was pushed by BJP legislators, who tried to stop him from entering. Shetty managed to squeeze past the Council members and occupied his chair following which he immediately adjourned the session sine die.

Later, both the Congress and the BJP accused each other of "bringing shame to the House".

Speaking to mediapersons, Leader of Opposition SR Patil said, "Even as the bell was ringing, the Deputy Chairman sat in chairperson's seat. This is unauthorised and not befitting the dignity of the chair."

Defending the party's move, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said once the no-trust motion was moved, there was 14 days' time.

"After that, he has to take a decision within five days. Tuesday was the fifth day. The motion had to be discussed today. The chairman cannot sit in the chair when the discussion is against him. Hence we called the deputy chairman to sit."