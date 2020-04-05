Karnataka COVID-19 tally climbs to 151

Karnataka COVID-19 tally climbs to 151

  Apr 05 2020
  updated: Apr 06 2020
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Sunday. Five were linked to the Tablighi congregation, taking Karnataka’s tally of positive cases to 151.

The five Tablighi Jamaat cases comprise three women and two men. They had attended the Jamaat event and four of them hail from Raibag in Belagavi. The fifth individual (patient 151), is a man from Ballari who was also declared by the government health officials as asymptomatic. He is currently being isolated at the MDRS in Alipur of Belagavi district. 

The other four cases are - a 36-year old woman (patient 148), a man aged 40, a woman aged 41 and a 67-year-old woman. The other positive cases were in Bengaluru. They had flown in from Dubai on March 22 and were being quarantined at the Akash Institute of Medical Sciences, because they both fell into Category B (owing to the fact that they were over the age of 60). They were also revealed to be asymptomatic.

