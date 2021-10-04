Karnataka Covid weekly numbers fall to pre-second wave levels

The state’s Covid-19 case numbers fell below the pre-second wave levels for the first time this past week.

In the last one week, the state recorded 4,265 cases, which is slightly less than the 4,448 cases recorded in the seven days before the second wave began on March 12.

A total of 664 new cases recorded on Sunday, out of which 30 per cent or 196 were from Bengaluru Urban.

Mysuru recorded 101 cases, Dakshina Kannada (76), and Kodagu (52).

The new numbers, coupled with 711 discharges, left Karnataka’s active caseload at 12,301 cases.

However, the state’s declining level of testing remains a matter of concern.

Last week, from September 27 to October 3, as many as 8.45 lakh tests were conducted, which is a 14.1 per cent drop over the 9.84 lakh tests conducted four weeks ago.

The state also reported eight new fatalities. Four of the fatalities had happened on Saturday, while the remaining four had happened in mid- to late- September.

The fatalities ranged in age from 43 to 74. Six of the deceased were women. Seven had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. All but one fatality also had comorbidities such as diabetes or hypertension or a combination of both.

Teen cases rising

Between September 26 and October 2, the state recorded 184 Covid-19 cases among pre-teens and 829 cases among teens (aged 10-19).

While this represents a decline in the number of pre-teen cases (238 cases were recorded in the previous week, between September 19 and 25), the number of teen cases represent an increase - a lower number of 773 cases was recorded in the previous period.

Vaccinations slowing

On Sunday, the state administered the lowest number of doses in recent memory - only 26,300 doses as of 9 pm.

This harks back to March 14, when the state administered only 25,226 doses. However, at that time, vaccine hesitancy had been noted among healthcare workers, who were the target population.

In this past week, the state administered 21.92 lakh doses of the vaccine - which is 16.07 per cent less than the 26.12 lakh doses administered two weeks ago.

The first dose coverage has touched 79.20 per cent, while the two-dose coverage reached 35.14 per cent.

