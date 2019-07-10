Karnataka crisis: 2 other Congress MLAs quit

Two more Congress legislators MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar tendered resignation on Wednesday.

This has taken the total number of rebels to 16, worsening the situation for the embattled Congress-JD(S) coalition. As many as 14 MLAs from both parties have already tendered resignation, reducing the ruling coalition to a minority.

Nagaraj and Sudhakar visited Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s office at Vidhana Soudha together to submit their resignation. Nagaraj represented the Hoskote assembly segment, while Sudhakar represented Chikkaballapur.

Nagaraj joined Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet in December last year as the Housing minister. Sudhakar was appointed as chairperson of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) just last month. Both were disgruntled legislators and had openly complained that the Kumaraswamy regime had not focussed on the development of their constituencies.