Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol gives 140-gram gold crown as state property

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol deposited a 140-gram golden crown, which was gifted to him by his villagers, as state property on Thursday.

Karjol handed over the crown to Chief Secretary T M Vjiay Bhaskar.

“The villagers of Karjol in Vijayapura district felicitated me and gave me this 140-gram golden crown. This was their way of showing love and respect. They see me as one of their own who became the state’s deputy CM and someone who took up development and irrigation works in the Karjol village,” Karjol told reporters.

“Their love, respect and faith should belong to the government. I did development works as a minister and legislator. And, what will I do keeping a golden crown anyway? So, I decided to hand over the crown to the chief secretary so that it becomes a property of the state,” he said.