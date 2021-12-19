Karnataka 'discussing' ban on Maharashtra committee for 'creating unrest'

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said discussions are on to ban the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which is creating unrest in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Sunday he said: “Let us wait for a decision taken by the top brass of the government. We can not tolerate the hooliganism of the MES. Burning of Kannada flag and desecration of freedom fighters from Karnataka is unacceptable.”

Also read: Miscreants will be dealt with iron hand, says Bommai after statues targeted

He said the top priority of the BJP government in Karnataka is to protect the pride of Kannada and Karnataka. And for this, our government is prepared to take any step required.

He claimed that discussion in this regard was also held during the Winter Session of the Assembly in Belagavi.

No choice but to ban

Actor Prem also urged the state government to consider banning MES if it continues to create unrest in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons after taking ‘blessings’ at Sri Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi on Sunday, he said both Kannadigas and Marathi speaking people are living peacefully and happily in Karnataka. However, the MES is stirring a storm in the teacup through its act of burning the Kannada flag and damaging idols.

Check out latest videos from DH: