1 dead, 2 hurt after gelatin sticks explode in Hassan

One person was killed and two others sustained serious injuries when the gelatin sticks exploded at Chakenahalli Katte in Holenarsipur taluk of Hassan district on Sunday.

Sampath (27) of Bettadahalli in Shravanabelagola hobli died on the spot while two others - Nataraj and Ravikumar - suffered injuries in the incident.

Ravikumar has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru and is said to be in critical condition. Nataraj is being treated at the district hospital.

According to sources, Nagesh, who has a license to store and sell explosives, had stored gelatin sticks at his godown. The gelatin sticks exploded when the victims were about to transfer them on two-wheelers from the godown.

The impact of the explosion was such that all three victims were thrown to a distance of 300 metres. Two motorbikes were completely gutted. Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel visited the spot.

The incident comes close on the heels of twin gelatin explosions at quarry sites in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts, two months back, in which 12 workers were killed.