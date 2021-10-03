1 dead, 3 youths feared drowned in tank in Bidar district

One of the four youths who went for a swim in a tank near Ismail Khadri Dargah at Ghodavadi village of the taluk has drowned and three others are feared drowned on Sunday.

Of the four youths, the body of Syed Akbhar Syed Usman(17) has been fished out. The search operation is on to trace missing Mahammed Juled Khan(19), Mahammed Fadakhan Saleem Khan(18) and Syed Juned Syed Khaled(15), the residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad.

Humnabad PSI Ravikumar Naikodi visited the spot. The personnel of fire and emergency services and locals have launched the search operation.

A large number of devotees visit Ismail Khadri Dargah at Ghodavadi village every Thursday. The youths are said to have visited the dargah.

