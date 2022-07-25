1 killed, 3 injured as pick-up vehicle runs over devotees in Hulagi

An elderly man died while three others suffered grievous injuries when a pick-up vehicle ran over a group of devotees while they were sleeping in front of a complex near Muddamma Temple in Hulagi, Koppal district, late on Sunday night.

While Thippanna Durugappa (75), a native of Siruguppa in Ballari district, died on the spot, Hanumavva Uppar (57) of Kukanur in Koppal district, Malamma Bilekallappa (32) of Rudrapal village and Tukaram Makappa (65) of Nandihalli, both in Siruguppa taluk, sustained serious injuries when the driver of the pick-up vehicle ploughed through the people sleeping on the pavement.

"The incident occurred on Sunday night. Srinivas, the driver of the pick-up vehicle, under the influence of alcohol ran over the people sleeping on the roadside," stated a complaint lodged by a resident of Rudrapal village, who escaped unhurt in the incident.

A CCTV grab of the ghastly accident has gone viral on social media platforms.