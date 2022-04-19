1 killed in rain fury in Belagavi

Over 30 bikes were damaged after two trees on Dr B R Ambedkar Road were uprooted and fell on them

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi/Badami,
  • Apr 19 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:34 ist
Two-wheelers in large numbers were damaged after a tree uprooted due to gusty winds during unseasonal rains landed on them at Ambedkar Road in Belagavi on Tuesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in the City on Tuesday evening. Vijay Kolhapure, 65, a resident of Kali-Ambrai, was killed on the spot after a tree came crashing down on him on Club Road.

Over 30 bikes were damaged after two trees on Dr B R Ambedkar Road were uprooted and fell on them. The incident blocked traffic movement for a while. The fire force personnel cleared the tree from the road.

Electricity poles in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar and near Lingaraj College collapsed. Trees were uprooted on Hindalga Road, Rani Channamma circle, near Kannada Sahitya Bhavan, garden in camp area and near BSNL office. Power supply was disrupted for hours.

Ramdurg, Saundatti and Hukkeri towns and surroundings received rains with thunders for a while.

It rained heavily in and around Badami taluk in Bagalkot district. Jamakhandi and surrounding areas also received heavy rains.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Belagavi
Rainfall
Karnataka
Death

