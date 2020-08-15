10 deaths, 291 fresh Covid-19 cases in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 15 2020, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 00:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The district recorded 10 more Covid-19 deaths and 291 positive cases on Friday. With this, the death toll has increased to 284 and total positive cases to 9,280.

The district has a total of 3,166 active cases. All the deceased were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). As many as 412 persons recovered and discharged on Friday. Until now, a total of 5,830 patients have recovered. Of 291 fresh cases, 161 are contacts of infected, 71 ILI, three SARI and 55 persons have travel history.

The Health department authorities have observed a total of 49,845 persons. While 22,300 completed isolation period of 14 days, 24,379 are under isolation.

The district administration has declared 92 fresh containment zones.

COVID-19
Mysuru
Karnataka

