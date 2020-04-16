10 fair price shops licences cancelled

Irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS) has come to the fore in the district, after the government announced supply of two-month ration for the benefit of cardholders, who are facing trouble due to the lockdown across the state.

Upon receiving complaints about irregularities, the Food and Civil Supplies department swung into action and cancelled licenses of 10 fair price shops in Mandya district. But, this has not put an end to it. Instead, the shop owners are exerting political pressure on the officials, asking them to revoke the licenses.

The Food and Civil Supplies department has already cancelled the licences of three fair price shops in Nagamangala taluk, four in Malavalli taluk, two in Maddur and one shop in KR Pet taluk. As these shop owners are influential persons, they are exerting pressure on the department via elected representatives to revoke the licenses. This has become a headache for the department. The contact numbers of Food Inspector, assistant director and deputy director are displayed at all ration shops, asking the people to call them, if they come across any problem in distribution of the supplies. The department has been receiving constant calls along with video clips of the irregularities. While the department has taken action against a few, it is unable to take action against some others, due to political pressure.

At a meeting held recently, a few MLAs brought this to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh, blaming the department officials for failing to stop the irregularities. Taking this seriously, the DC directed the department to cancel the licenses of the fair price shops, which were demanding money from the public. Thus, Deputy Director Kumudha cancelled the licenses of the shops involved in irregularities.

An official said, “The MLAs question the department against irregularities at the meeting. At the same time, they try to protect the shop owners, by threatening the officials. The dual attitude of the political leaders has become a headache.”

There are 725 ration shops in the district and ration is distributed to 5.13 lakh families. The biometric system and mobile OTP system are cancelled in view of coronavirus scare. The department has already distributed supplies to 85% of the beneficiaries and is in the second place in the state.