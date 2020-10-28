10 from Mysuru region selected for Rajyotsava award 

A total of 10 eminent persons from Mysuru region would be honoured with the Rajyotsava award this year. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the awards at the Kannada Rajyotsava function scheduled to be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on November 1.

C Maheshwaran of Mysuru will be feted for his service in the media sector. He is the editor of ‘Sadhvi’, a 121-year-old Kannada newspaper. Sadhvi, which was started by M Venkatakrishnaiah (Thathaiah) on May 31, 1899, has played a significant role in the freedom struggle of India.

Dr A S Chandrashekara of Mysuru is selected for his service in yoga. He is also an Ayurvedic doctor. R Ramakrishna of Chamarajanagar and Puttasiddiah of Mysuru will be awarded for their service in education field. Nam Venkoba Rao of Hassan and K S Rajanna and V Laxminarayana of Mandya are selected from other fields.

While Bangar Achari of Chamarajangar will be honoured with the award for his service in Yakshagana, Anasuyamma of Hassan will be presented with the award for her service in theatre. Similarly, Hampannahalli Thimmegowda of Hassan will be honoured for his achievements in folklore and N S Janardhana Murthy of Mysuru will be feted for his service in sculpture.

Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar has congratulated all the awardees and wished that the eminent personalities would serve as a source of inspiration for the youths, to achieve in life and to give back to the society.