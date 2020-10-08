10 Indonesians convicted for violating visa rules

10 Indonesians convicted in Belagavi for violating visa rules

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 09:06 ist
Second JMFC Court Judge B V Lalitasri sentenced them to two days imprisonment and asked each of them to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. Credit: iStock Photo

Ten Indonesian nationals who flouted visa rules were convicted by Second JMFC Court here on Wednesday.

Second JMFC Court Judge B V Lalitasri sentenced them to two days imprisonment and asked each of them to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

The Indonesian nationals had come on a tourist visa to the country. They had attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi. After Covid-19-forced lockdown came into effect, they were residing in a mosque in Mal-Maruti police station jurisdiction here and had been participating in religious preaching.

Mal-Maruti police had arrested them and filed cases for violating visa rules.

 

Belagavi
Karnataka
Indonesia

