10 Indonesians convicted in Belagavi for violating visa rules

Ten Indonesian nationals who flouted visa rules were convicted by Second JMFC Court here on Wednesday.

Second JMFC Court Judge B V Lalitasri sentenced them to two days imprisonment and asked each of them to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

The Indonesian nationals had come on a tourist visa to the country. They had attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi. After Covid-19-forced lockdown came into effect, they were residing in a mosque in Mal-Maruti police station jurisdiction here and had been participating in religious preaching.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Mal-Maruti police had arrested them and filed cases for violating visa rules.