10 injured in collision between 2 KSRTC buses in Hassan

Around 10 people were injured in a head-on collision between two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses at Kodihalli village on the outskirts of Arsikere town, Hassan district, on Monday night.

A KSRTC bus that was bound for Bengaluru from Dandeli via Shivamogga rammed into another bus that was on its way to Shivamogga on national highway 206. The mishap occurred at around 2.30 am, it is said.

The drivers of both the buses and a few passengers were severely injured.

All the injured are being treated at the Arsikere government hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, due to traffic congestion at the mishap site, a car collided with a wooden logs-laden truck from behind. A woman in the car sustained serious injuries.

Arsikere rural police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital and registered a case.

