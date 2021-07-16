10-year-old boy grievously injured as mobile phone explodes

A 10-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries after the battery of an unused mobile phone exploded on his face at Huralikuppi in the taluk.

The impact of explosion was such that the boy, identified as Karthik Ramesh Kaladagi, has sustained severe burns in his eyes, face and fingers. The boy has completely lost three of his right hand fingers in the blast.

The incident occurred when the boy put the phone on charge while playing with it. The boy was rushed to Savanur taluk hospital, where he was administered first aid, before referring him to KIMS, Hubballi.

The Savanur police have registered a case.