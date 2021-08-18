10-year-old girl raped in Yadgir

10-year-old girl raped in Yadgir

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Aug 18 2021, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 23:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl when she went to a flour mill in a village of the taluk. The police arrested the accused.

The police said the father of the girl, in his complaint, stated that the survivor had gone to flour mill on Monday and the arrested had forced himself on the girl by taking her to a room of the mill. He also threatened her of killing her if she revealed the incident to anybody, they told.

It is the second rape incident in 10 days. Two youths who came in autorickshaw had raped a woman near Devadurga cross on August 9.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

rape
Yadgir district
minor rape victim

Related videos

What's Brewing

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

 