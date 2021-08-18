10-year-old girl raped in Yadgir

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl when she went to a flour mill in a village of the taluk. The police arrested the accused.

The police said the father of the girl, in his complaint, stated that the survivor had gone to flour mill on Monday and the arrested had forced himself on the girl by taking her to a room of the mill. He also threatened her of killing her if she revealed the incident to anybody, they told.

It is the second rape incident in 10 days. Two youths who came in autorickshaw had raped a woman near Devadurga cross on August 9.