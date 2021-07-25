100% promotion: Government-run UG colleges under pressure for admissions

The government-run undergraduate (UG) colleges and University of Mysore (UoM) are likely to face pressure to accommodate all the students for the next academic year with all the students studying second Pre-University (PU) promoted this year.

With the promotion percentage high, the institutions are lacking required facilities to accommodate the students. The students have started inquiring about the availability of seats in the colleges.

Majority of the institutions have no laboratory, classrooms to accommodate more students and most importantly the institutions are also facing shortage of teaching faculty.

The education department has promoted all the Second PU students to pursue under graduate courses without conducting examinations. This has turned into a problem for the government colleges as the institutions can't deny admissions.

In Mysuru district, 34,398 students were promoted without examinations. Last year out of 34,311 students only 20,827 students were promoted after examinations.

The authorities of Collegiate Education have discussed the issue with the respective college principals who have requested to increase the number of seats. Maharani's Science College for Women Principal K K Padmanabha said that the college could accommodate 1,200 girl students for first year BSc, but this time more numbers of students were likely to seek admission.

“Last year, the college had received 2,000 plus applications, but this time it may go up. I have written to the authorities of Collegiate Education in this regard,” he said.

"It is highly difficult to conduct practical classes for the students," he said.

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said that the varsity had planned to conduct classes in two shifts. While the first shift would be between 8 am and 12 noon, the second shift would be between 12 noon and 4 pm. However, it was yet to be discussed.

A total of 224 UG colleges, including private, are under the purview of UoM and the process of affiliation will be commenced soon. The varsity is ready to sanction additional seats to the colleges if requested.

“In normal year, over 20,000 students will be admitted to UG courses and this time, it may go up to 25,000. We have also advised the institutions to conduct classes in shifts and the varsity will allow the institutions to take additional intake if they have minimum facilities,” the VC said.

"The varsity is ready to provide needed facilities to ensure that no students will be deprived of education," he said.

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) the classes should commence only on October 1 and admissions will be open till then.

Joint Director for Collegiate Education Appajigowda said that the number of seats could be increased as per the availability of facilities.

“We try to provide admission for all the students who applied for different courses,” he said.