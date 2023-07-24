'108' tender: Officer facing inquiry suspended

Dr R Narayan, former deputy director (EMRI) at the Health department, has been suspended for not attending hearings in the ongoing inquiry on corruption in the ‘108’ ambulance tender process.

Dr Narayan and others were accused of collecting bribes to change clauses in the tender documents floated previously. He was removed from his position in March, and the process was scrapped.

A government order of July 21 says that Dr Narayan did not attend the two hearings that he was supposed to, and that he also did not report for election duty in May. These are serious violations as per the Karnataka Civil Services Rules, said the order, adding that the inquiry is in progress.