11 children rescued in Kundapur

The district Child Protection Unit and Women and Children department officials rescued 11 minors in Kundapur.

Two are boys and nine are girls. They hail from Sirsi and Haveri. The children were begging alms at bus stops and weakly market places in Kundapur.

The children are handed over to the CWC at Nittur for rehabilitation.

The rescue operation was led by the district child protection officer, Sadanand Nayak, and Kundapur Child Development Project officer Shobha.