11 children rescued in Kundapur

11 children rescued in Kundapur

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 07 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 23:25 ist

The district Child Protection Unit and Women and Children department officials rescued 11 minors in Kundapur.

Two are boys and nine are girls. They hail from Sirsi and Haveri. The children were begging alms at bus stops and weakly market places in Kundapur. 

The children are handed over to the CWC at Nittur for rehabilitation.

The rescue operation was led by the district child protection officer, Sadanand Nayak, and Kundapur Child Development Project officer Shobha.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kundapur
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 