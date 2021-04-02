11 Moraji Desai school students test Covid-19 positive

Eleven students of Morarji Desai Residential School, functioning on the premises of TAPCMS in Srirangapatna have tested positive for Covid-19.

Five students each of the 8th and 9th standard and one student of the 10th standard have been infected with the Covid virus.

The students have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre at Vokkaligara Bhavan in Mandya, for treatment.

The school has been sealed down and has been declared a containment zone. A notice has been issued to the school authorities to sanitise all the classrooms, taluk health officer Dr S D Bennur said.