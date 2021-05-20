11 oxygen generation plants to come up in Dakshina Kannada

The district may not face a shortage of oxygen in future, once all the 11 oxygen generation plants come up in various parts of Dakshina Kannada district, including the ones at the Wenlock Hospital and at the Lady Goschen Hospital, said Kota Srinivas Poojary, district in-charge minister.

The state government has supplied 1.5 lakh Vitamin C tablets along with Zinc tablets. There is no shortage of medicines in the district, he told media persons in Mangaluru. The minister said a village-level task force has been set up in all the 223-gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada to effectively tackle Covid-19 and to check its spread. The MLAs have been coordinating with these task forces in their respective Assembly constituencies.

Covid-19 vaccines

About 58% of those above 60 years have availed their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Dakshina Kannada district while 39% of people have availed the second dose. In the age group of 45 to 59, 26% of the targeted people were administered with the first dose while 16% have received their second jab. Though the target is to vaccinate 10.92 lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44, it has been suspended for the time being, to help those waiting for their second dose of vaccine.

To a query on the shortage of Covaxin in the district, the minister said the district has been receiving the vaccine as and when the State gets from the Centre. It will take eight to 10 days for the full-fledged supply of the vaccine.

Extension of lockdown

To a query on the extension of lockdown, Poojary said a majority of the ministers and deputy commissioners of various districts have appealed to the CM to extend the lockdown for a week. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a call on it shortly. The minister appealed to the Opposition leaders not to politicise the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Congress leaders should not engage in misleading the people, he said.

On exorbitant bills being charged by the private hospitals for treating the Covid-19 infected, the minister said he too had been receiving a lot of complaints about the same. A grievances redressal committee under the deputy commissioner has been constituted. If people bring it to the notice of the committee, then the DC will get the bills cross-checked to ensure that patients are not overcharged bypassing the price fixed by the government for treatment. In several cases, the hospitals have been directed to refund the amount as well, he added.