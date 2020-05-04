11 recover from coronavirus in Belagavi

A total of 11 persons, who recovered from COVID-19, were discharged from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital on Monday, Director Dr Vinay Dastikopp informed.

Among those discharged, 4 are from Camp in the city, 4 from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk and one each from Yellur and Hirebagewadi in Belagavi taluk and from Sankeshwar town in Hukkeri taluk.

Those discharged are P355, P356, P358 and P359 from Camp, P296, P297, P299 and P301 from Kuduchi, P293 from Sankeshwar, P295 from Yellur and P193 from Hirebagewadi.

District until now has recorded 73 COVID-19 positive cases of whom 26 have recovered and 1 died.