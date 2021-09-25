11-year-old girl shaves off hair for wigs of cancer patients

11-yr-old girl shaves off hair for cancer patients' wig

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 25 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 00:13 ist
Dilna Rajesh with her locks. Credit: DH Photo

Though hair is a prized possession of every girl, an 11-year-old girl went ahead and shaved off her head to donate hair for wigs that will be worn by cancer patients.

A class six student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 at Ekkur, Dilna Rajesh, has donated her long locks to bring smile on the face of cancer patients. Dilna decided to donate her locks when she was nine year-old. So she grew her hair for two years without cutting it. She had decided to donate her hair on January 14, on her 11th birthday. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, she could not donate her hair.

Her hair was shaved off at Yacchu's Hair Garage on Wednesday. Yacchu's Hair Garage collects hair for cancer patients and dispatches it to hair bank of Miracle Charitable Association in Trissur. Dilna had decided to donate her hair for cancer patients after noticing patients losing hair while undergoing treatment for cancer. “I will donate my hair once again after the hair grows back,” she declared.

A native of Kankol in Kannur, she is presently residing at Ekkur and is the daughter of Rajesh Kumar and K M Jamuna

