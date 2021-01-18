111 graduate from Father Muller Medical College in Mangaluru

A total of 111 graduates from MBBS stream received their degree certificates during the Graduation ceremony of Fr Muller Medical College in Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya lauded the service of Covid-19 warriors during a pandemic.

“Listening to our inner voice to maintain good judgment is crucial. Respecting the profession is important, and ethical view in life is still important,” he said.

In his presidential address, Bishop Rev Peter Paul Saldanha said, “Healthcare workers were in news through the year for their dedicated services and sacrifices which has carved a niche in the hearts of the public. Doctors have been seen during this pandemic to have saved lives at the cost of one’s self. Selflessness and dedication were the prominent attributes of the doctors seen during the pandemic.”

Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Principal of FMMC, read out the names of medal winners of RGUHS and Dr Sandeep Kordcal was conferred the FMCI Presidential medal for the best outgoing student of the Father Muller Medical College. He received a Gold Coin and the president’s merit certificate.

Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and others were present.