112-ft tall Adiyogi Shiva statue unveiled in Karnataka

The Adiyogi statue has been built at Isha Foundation premises at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district

PTI
PTI, Chikkaballapur,
  • Jan 15 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 22:00 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ishafoundation

The 112-feet statue of Adiyogi Shiva, a replica of the one in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, was unveiled on the foothills of Nandi Hills on Sunday on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

The Adiyogi statue has been built at Isha Foundation premises at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district. The Ashram has been set up to promote Indian art, culture and spiritual traditions.

Cultural programmes including Bharathanatyam by Radhe Jaggi, daughter of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Kerala's fire dance Theyam marked the event. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State Health Minister K Sudhakar and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh were present on the occasion.

