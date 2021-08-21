115 grams gold seized at Mangalore International Airport

The officers of Customs seized gold weighing 115 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 at Mangalore International Airport from a male passenger hailing from Murudeshwar who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384 on Saturday.

The gold was concealed inside beads of ladies' hair bands along with other personal effects. The operations were led by Rakesh, Superintendent along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, Inspectors Shri Sandeep and Harimohan.

The officers of Customs had also recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities. The investigation into both the cases are in progress.