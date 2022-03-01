115 turtle hatchlings reach sea

  Mar 01 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 23:46 ist
There are five temporary hatcheries. Credit: DH Photo

A batch of 115 hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtles, that hatched at Kodi near Kundapur (Udupi district), joined the sea on Monday night. 

In addition to the forest department, fishermen and volunteers from FSL India, a non-government organisation, students of Kota college and Reef Watch have been protecting the hatchery for the last one week. 

The hatchlings came out of the egg at 8.45 pm and later were made to enter the sea. There are five temporary hatcheries.

FSL volunteer Dinesh Sarang said, "This is the first time that 115 hatchlings came out from a single hatchery in the area." 

