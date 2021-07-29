11.50 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

With the vaccination against Covid-19 in progress, so far, a total of 11,51,850 beneficiaries have been administered vaccines in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The vaccination began with the Covid warriors on January 16 in the district.

As many as 8,87,712 beneficiaries have availed the first dose of jab while 2,64,138 have availed even the second dose till July 27.

About 31.53 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been administered the first dose while 4.48 per cent have received the second jab.

In the age group of 45 to 59 years, 64.52 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries have availed the first dose while 38.13 per cent have received the second dose. About 91.94 per cent of the beneficiaries in the above 60 years category have received the first dose while 55.34 per cent of them have received the second dose, according to the statistics available with the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

According to statistics, 62,577 people were administered vaccines in 313 vaccination sessions held in educational institutions in the district in the last two months. Of these, 50,914 were students, 5,286 teaching staff, and 6,377 non-teaching staff.

Vaccination camps were held at District Wenlock Hospital, Belthangady Taluk Hospital, PHCs in Naravi, Mundaje, Charmadi, Dharmasthala, Ujire, and sub-centres at Barya and Puduvettu on Wednesday.

In Udupi

A total of 7,31,990 people have been administered vaccines in the Udupi district of which, 5,39,102 have received their first dose while 1,92,888 have received even the second dose. Among the healthcare workers, 24,239 have been administered with the first dose while 20,419 have received the second dose.

In the frontline workers category, 7,060 were administered with the first dose while 4,311 have received the second dose. In the age group of 18 to 44 years, a total of 1,78,434 have received the first dose while 4,265 beneficiaries have received the second dose. In the above 45 years category, 3,29,369 beneficiaries have received their first jab while 1,63,893 have received a second dose.

Fine for violation

The officials in Dakshina Kannada district have collected a fine of Rs 99,93,217 by registering 81,954 cases pertaining to violation of Covid rules, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance, since March last year.

The fine was slapped by revenue officials, urban local bodies, gram panchayats, DK police and Mangaluru city police. The officials said that the teams are continuing their drive against Covid-19 violations in the district.