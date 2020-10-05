12 arrested in raid on gambling den in Belagavi village

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 22:10 ist
The Belagavi Rural police on Monday raided a gambling den at Savgaon village in Belagavi taluk and arrested 12 accused involved in gambling. Rs 53,000 in cash and three cell phones were recovered from their possession.

Based on a tip-off that some people were involved in gambling at a site known to be a gambling den, a team led by Police Inspector Sunil Kumar conducted the raid.

The accused were identified as Santosh Tanaji Patil resident of Bharat Nagar, Shahapur, Maruti Vishnu Sutar resident of Kalmeshwar Nagar, Majgaon, Riyaz Razaq Shaikh resident of Camp, Parashram Sadhu Haldankar resident of Patil Galli, Vadgaon, Shivaji Parashram Latukar resident of Hindalga-Sulga, Ravi Pandurang Patil resident of Kangrali KH, Nazeer Ajiz Pathan resident of Patil Mala, Prabhakar Laxman Karekar resident of Shashtri Nagar, Vijay Satappa Kamal resident of Halga-Bastwad, Vijay Srinivas Naidu resident of Goods Shed Road, Shashtri Nagar, Iqbal Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh resident of Londa in Khanapur and Sateppa Lagmappa Budrannavar resident of Kangrali BK.

The Belagavi Rural police have registered a case.

Karnataka
Belagavi
Gambling

