The district recorded 12 more Covid-19 deaths and 455 positive cases on Sunday. With this, the death toll has increased to 235 and total positive cases to 7,311.

The district has a total of 3,868 active cases. All the 12 deceased were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). As many as 461 persons recovered and discharged on Sunday. Until now, a total of 3,208 patients have recovered.