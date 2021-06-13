1.2 lakh people join online campaign to 'bring back Rohini Sindhuri'

'Bring back Rohini Sindhuri,' an online signature campaign on www.change.org has received an overwhelming response crossing 1.2 lakh from the netizens.

The campaign, launched by Concerned Citizens of India last Friday on the online signature platform, is being widely circulated on social media. It has requested more people to join the campaign to bring back the IAS officer as the deputy commissioner of Mysuru.

They claimed that Sindhuri was transferred in an unceremonious manner due to the pressure exerted by the politicians as she had taken a stand against the land mafia in the district and demanded a probe.

The people of Mysuru should know the facts and put an end to the corruption.

The probe should be conducted and led by Sindhuri, says the campaign. People have been urged to support the campaign wholeheartedly. Besides, groups have been formed on Facebook, supporting Sindhuri.