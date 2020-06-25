12 more containment zones in Kodagu, active Covid-19 cases shoot up to 25

With six new cases of Covid-19 getting confirmed in Kodagu on Thursday, the district administration has formed 12 containment zones in various parts of the district.

14 new Covid-19 cases had surfaced in Kodagu district on Wednesday.

With significantly a large number of cases getting confirmed in two days, the district tally of Covid-19 has reached 28. Three of them have been cured and the current number of active cases is 25.

Warriors fall victim

Out of the 14 persons who were tested positive on Wednesday, 7 are corona warriors from Ashwini Hospital and Vivus hospital in Madikeri. The infected include 4 doctors and non-medical staff.

The premises of the hospitals are being disinfected. Vivus hospital has been closed for two days. The DC denied rumours that the doctors and other medical staff got infected as they worked in the district Covid-19 hospital. “All safety measures are followed in the district Covid-19 hospital. The medical staff at the private hospital might have been infected through Covid-19 positive patients.”

A 70-year-old woman who tested positive, was running a home stay in Bittangala, and she is believed to have been infected due to contact with the Covid-19-infected person who visited the home stay. The woman did not have any travel history. Another person who had returned to Piriyapattan from Saudi Arabia, also tested positive, she said and added that two persons from a same family have tested positive. They had a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

“The primary contacts of the infected are being traced. The district administration has been gathering the travel history of the corona warriors who have been infected”, the DC further said.

Annies Kanmani Joy stated that 12 regions in Madikeri have been brought under the containment zones on Thursday, following emergence of new Covid-19 cases. The district administration will provide essential items to the people living in the containment zones, the DC added.

The containment zones are: Madikeri limits -- Omkareshwara Temple Road, a residential layout in Putani Nagara, Dairy Farm, Talattamane, Kaggodlu, Kote Mariyamma Temple. Somvarpet limits -- Shirangala village, Doddalli, Aluru-Siddapura, Mulluru, Rathabeedhi in Kushalnagar. Virajpet limits -- Bittangala, Palibetta.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pannekar said that five teams have been formed to trace the primary contracts of the infected persons. Several of them have been traced and are home quarantined. The SP warned of lodging criminal cases against those who violate rules and move out of containment zones.