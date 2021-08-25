12-year-old boy dies after water tank collapses in Hunsur

12-yr-old boy dies after water tank collapses in Hunsur

DHNS
DHNS, Hunsur,
  • Aug 25 2021, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 07:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 12-year-old boy died after a water tank collapsed on him, while his elder brother sustained injuries at Manuganahalli, under Bilikere hobli, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, on Tuesday evening.

The brothers, sons of one Manjunath of the same village, were seated under the tank in Kaveri Enclave, a private residential layout, in Manuganahalli, when the mishap occurred. They had come with their parents, who were harvesting groundnuts, on nearby farmland. While Sudeep came under the debris of the tank, his elder brother Pradeep sustained injuries.

The villagers staged a protest and demanded that the developers of the enclave Suresh and Mohan should come to the spot. Police personnel retrieved the body of Sudeep, with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel. MLA H P Manjunath and Devagalli Somashekar of the JD(S) visited the spot and consoled the family members. Bilikere Police have registered a case.

Mysuru
Death
Karnataka

