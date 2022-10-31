K'taka boy dies rehearsing Bhagat Singh execution scene

12-year-old boy dies in Karnataka while rehearsing Bhagat Singh execution scene

The seventh standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

PTI
PTI, Chitradurga (KTK),
  • Oct 31 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 16:11 ist
Poster of Bhagat Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally, police said. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when 12-year-old Sanjay Gowda lost his life.

The boy, a seventh-standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. While rehearsing for the play at home when elder members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhagat Singh
Karnataka News
India News

What's Brewing

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

 