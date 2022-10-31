12-year-old boy dies in Karnataka while rehearsing Bhagat Singh execution scene

A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally, police said. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when 12-year-old Sanjay Gowda lost his life.

The boy, a seventh-standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. While rehearsing for the play at home when elder members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said.