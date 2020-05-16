1,200 migrant workers leave for Uttar Pradesh from Mysuru

After facing hardships for nearly two months, following the lockdown due to COVID-19, thousands of migrant workers left for their native in Uttar Pradesh from the city in a ‘Shramik Special’ train on Saturday.

The train started its journey from Ashokapuram Railway Station in Mysuru to Gorakhpur with 1,200 workers. It was scheduled as per the request by the Karnataka state government. It has 18 sleeper and two general second class compartments. It will reach Gorakhpur at 6 am on May 18.

The railways have made it mandatory for all registered passengers to be ferried in Shramik Special to wear face masks. For maintaining personal hygiene, adequate quantity of soap and sanitiser is provided in all the compartments, according to Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relation Officer (PRO).

The passengers were guided to the coaches by the railway staff after thermal temperature check, upon arrival at the station. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways, empty rakes underwent sanitisation, following standard protocols. A total of six Railway Protection Force personnel will escort the train.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made arrangements to supply food and water to passengers at the originating point as well as at other stations.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had made transport arrangements to ferry the migrant workers to Ashokapuram Railways Station from different parts of the district.

Though the workers were directed to maintain social distance, they failed to maintain the distance, while moving towards the railway station after alighting the bus. All workers were seen moving in groups, without bothering about the spread of COVID-19.