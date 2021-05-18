123 people in Indiranagara and NMDC Halli in Chikkamagaluru taluk test Covid-19 positive

A total of 123 people in Indiranagara and NMDC Halli in Chikkamagaluru taluk have tested positive for Covid-19. The majority of those who tested positive had taken part in the funeral of a Covid-infected person.

Assistant Commissioner Dr H L Nagaraj, Tahsildar Dr K J Kantaraj and others visited the village. The village has been sealed and medicine kits have been supplied to all the infected persons.

Swab samples of all the primary contacts of 123 Covid-infected people have been sent for testing. Tahsildar Kantaraj said, "A man in the village was admitted to a hospital on May 13 and he failed to respond to the treatment and died on May 14. A large number of people had taken part in the funeral thinking it was a natural death. However, he tested positive for Covid-19."

The family of the deceased had attended a marriage in the neighbouring village recently. All the family members of the deceased had tested positive. It is said that the family members have been working in a resort in the village. They might have contracted the infection from there.