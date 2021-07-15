12,500 cusecs released from Kabini dam as inflow on rise

12,500 cusecs released from Kabini dam as inflow rises

DHNS
DHNS, H D Kote (Mysuru dist),
  • Jul 15 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 02:02 ist
The water level of the dam was 2,280 ft on Thursday as against the maximum level of 2,284 ft only four feet less to reach the brim. Credit: DH Photo

With heavy rains in the catchment areas, the inflow into the Kabini dam at Beechanahalli village in H D Kote taluk has increased and the authorities released 12,500 cusec from the dam on Thursday.

The water level of the dam was 2,280 ft on Thursday as against the maximum level of 2,284 ft only four feet less to reach the brim. The inflow to the dam was 18,000 cusec and the dam is expected to fill by Friday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days. As a result, the water level is expected to rise rapidly and the outflow into the river will also be increased.

"Those living in the villages downstream the dam have been advised to move to safer places," said Tahsildar S N Naragund.

The revenue officials, village accountants, executive officers of H D Kote and Saragur taluk panchayats and police department have been alerted to take all precautionary measures.

Kabini dam's Assistant Executive Engineer Janardhan said, "Water is being let into the river from four crest gates. The people living in low-lying areas should move to safer places".

Karnataka
Kabini
Rainfall

