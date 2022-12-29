Children among 13 hurt as school, KSRTC buses collide

13 including 6 children hurt as school bus collides with KSRTC bus in Shivamogga

More details awaited

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 29 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 09:37 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Thirteen persons, including six children, were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a KSRTC bus near Anandpur in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Thursday morning.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Accident
KSRTC bus
School bus
shivamogga

What's Brewing

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

 